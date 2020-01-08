Breaking News
8 militants killed as offensive repulsed in Afghanistan

On 12:41 pmIn Foreignby
At least eight fighters affiliated with the Taliban group were on Friday killed when their attack on government forces’ checkpoints was repelled in the Northern Province of Kunduz.

Esmatullah Muradi, the provincial governor spokesman disclosed this in Kunduz.

The offensive was triggered when a group of Taliban militants launched an attack on government forces’ checkpoints in Qahwa Khana area outside the provincial capital Kunduz city early morning and police retaliated, killing eight insurgents on the spot.

However, the offensive also forced the other Taliban militants to flee the scene.

Three policemen were also wounded in the offensive. No comment had been made so far from the Taliban fighters operating against government forces in the restive province.

Vanguard News Nigeria

