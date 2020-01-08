8 feared dead, as car rams into market in Ugep

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

No fewer than eight persons have been reported dead after a vehicle lost control and rammed into a market in Ugep, along the Ikom/Calabar Highway in, Yakurr LGA of Cross River state.

Vanguard learned that the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when a Toyota Camry’s braking system failed and it lost control, ramming into the main market and killed 8 people.

Findings showed that three people died on the spot while five others later died in the hospital

Vanguard also learned that Tuesdays was usually market day set aside for the week at the market.

An eyewitness, Patrick Ofem said he vehicle descended from a hilly junction at about 3pm and the braking system failed, then the car lost control and rammed into the market, killing people, while others were injured including property and goods worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

Ofem said: “A Toyota Camry descended from the nearest junction (Ediba junction) into the market which entered into people’s shops and destroyed properties and about 11 were severely injured. Three of them died instantly, while the others were rushed to the hospital.

“While at the hospital, 5 people later died, raising the death toll to 8. There was pandemonium as residents bemoaned the tragedy asking why God allowed such calamity to befall them this new year,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the driver was still in coma.

Vanguard News Nigeria

