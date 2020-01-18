608 repentant Boko Haram insurgents undergoing rehabilitation – Military

Kindly Share This Story:

The military authority said at least 608 repentant Boko Haram insurgents are currently undergoing De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) Programme put together by Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) at Malam-Sidi, Gombe State.

The Commandant of DRR Camp OSC, Brig. Gen. Musa Ibrahim, stated this when the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mr. Mohammed Alkali, visited the camp on Saturday.

He said 14 of the repentant insurgents were foreigners from Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

Ibrahim said: “From inception, we received 893 out of which 286 graduated and were returned to their respective states and countries for reintegration.”

He said the personnel in the camp were working diligently with the mandate of OSC in conformity with international best practices.

According to him, the success of the programme will go a long way in restoring peace and security to the North East in particular and the country as a whole.

Ibrahim said the programme was in need of five Hilux vans, additional vocational center, accommodation for camp staff and clients, and prompt release of funds to run the power generator among others.

In his remarks, Alkali said the purpose of his visit was to have an on the spot assessment of how the programme was being run.

He said NEDC would do everything possible to ensure that the programme succeeds by providing them with the needed facilities. (NAN)

