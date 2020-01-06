6 Reasons Why 1xBet is the Sports Betting Site for You

Kindly Share This Story:

When you decide to place bets and make money it is important to look for the best site possible to ensure that your online betting experience is exciting and rewarding.

1xBet is one of the best choices to make when it comes to choosing a betting partner.

1xBet offers its visitors a user-friendly site that with great rewards and excellent player support.

1xBet is trusted across the world and is also well-entrenched in the African betting market.

There are many reasons to choose 1xBet. Here are just a few:

Reason #1 Trustworthiness

1xBet has built up a stellar reputation, not only with the betting public but also with their colleagues in the industry.

They have been honoured with several awards including:

SBC Award winner of “Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation” (2018) SBC Award winner of “Best Affiliate Product Innovation” (2019) G2E Asia @ the Philippines winner of “Best Software and Mobile Application” in the “Best Sports Betting Solution” category (2019)

1xBet is also the official CAF (Confederation of African Football) partner as well as Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, FC Barcelona and the Nigerian Football Federation.

They hold a valid license in African countries such as Nigeria, Burundi, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia.

Reason #2 Big Winning Potential & Daily Jackpots

1xBet has become synonymous with big wins. This is partly due to the daily jackpots on offer on this dynamic site.

7 daily jackpots are available for winning. By completing a daily task, players are automatically able to take part. They will be able to have an opportunity to win generous cash prizes.

Click on “Take Part in Bonus Offers” to enjoy the potential big wins!

Reason #3 Massive Betting Markets and Excellent Odds

It is highly unlikely that you won’t find a betting market that you enjoy. With over 60 sports available to choose from and 1xBet covers everything from club level spots to international events. There are 4500+ plus betting markets with over 2000 of them being live betting. 1xBet also offers long term forecast betting and exotic markets.

Alongside a wide variety of betting markets, 1xBet players can enjoy great odds available, access to the latest statistics, and 10 000 live feeds to watch.

These attributes all combined ensure that 1xBet players have every chance of winning.

Reason #4 Best Bonuses & Promotions

Bonuses and promotions are essential to any sports betting site. Players use them to boost their winning potential. 1xBet does not disappoint in this department. There is a constant flow of new promotions which sees 1xBet visitors winning awesome prizes such as all-inclusive trips, sports cars and tech gadgets.

Some of the main promotions include:

First Deposit Bonus where users can get a 200% Bonus up to 100 000 NGN that is immediately funded to their account on registration and a first deposit. This bonus is available to African 1xBet fans.

Lucky Friday Bonus means players are rewarded with a 100% deposit match up to 39 950 NGN. This is available to all registered users who deposit on a Friday up to 23:59.

X2 Wednesday. Claim the Friday bonus, place 5 bets on Monday and 5 bets on Tuesday, then deposit on Wednesday and the 100% bonus is yours up to 39 950 NGN!

Accumulator of the Day. 1xBet puts together the best of the best bets available to boost their valued customers’ winning potential.

Lucky Day Bonus in the form of a raffle. Any member of 1xBet can participate and the draw is daily at 20:00 UTC. The winners credited with the 500 Promo Points.

Lastly, a Birthday Bonus is available to celebrate a member’s special day. Players will receive an SMS with a promo code for a free bet.

For detailed amounts of all bonus offers, visit the 1xBet website.

Reason #5 Mobile Optimized

1xBet is completely mobile-friendly. The site is fully functional on all mobile devices, together with both Android and iOS Apps. They have even won an award for their mobile technology.

1xBet ensures that its players can enjoy what’s on offer anywhere, anytime.

One of the most important aspects of a fantastic online betting experience is swift deposits and withdrawals.

1xBet has ensured that they have a variety of transaction methods available. Their team also ensures fast payments and even the biggest wins are paid timeously using a modern payment algorithm.

Payment methods include worldwide, and popular local payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, Gtpay, Bank Transfers, SKRILL and Neteller.

1xBet has excellent customer service in the form of 24/7 support in over 30 languages. Visitors can access the well-trained and knowledgeable team via email, live chat or phone.

Verdict

Joining 1xBet today for one of the best online experiences is a no-brainer. Register and get winning with 1xBet!

