57-year-old teacher arrested for raping 11-year-old girl in Benue

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A 57-year-old teacher, Fayam Ahkpe has been arrested by the Police in Benue State for allegedly raping an 11-year-old minor, name withheld, at Gonduzua village Ugba in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The primary school teacher was arrested a few days ago in Benue after the father of the victim, Mr Stephen Atime alerted the police that his daughter had been violated by the accused.

A time had in his report to the police stated that his daughter, on the said day, was working in the farm and harvesting some water yam when the accused went to the farm on the pretext of helping her.

“He later took my daughter to a nearby bush where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.”

Arraigning the suspect before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, the Prosecuting Police Officer, PPO, Hyacinth Agbako informed the court that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked for another date.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Mercy Igbadu ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre Makurdi and adjourned further hearing on the matter to February 8, 2020.

