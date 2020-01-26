500 clerics kick off 21 days prayer for Nigeria’s unity

Kindly Share This Story:

About 500 clerics have gathered in Abuja to kick-start a 21-day prayer and fasting session “against the forces planning the destabilisation of Nigeria.”

The clerics, drawn from various churches across the country, said with the present situation of things in the country, prayers and fasting are urgently needed to salvage the nation.

Led by Sunday Garuba, a bishop who is the president of the National Interfaith and Religious Organisation for Peace (NIFROP), the prayer session will end on February 15.

Garuba said it will afford the clerics the opportunity to intercede on behalf of the nation so that Nigeria can be healed.

Garuba said: “We have come to that point when we can no longer persist in our division and way of life that rend us asunder contrary to God’s will.

“We can no longer continue to posture that all is well when it is clear that God wants us to repent of the sins we commit against ourselves and the glorious land that the Lord has provided for us in Nigeria.”

The Cleric said NIFROP have made “Agape” its creed, doing onto others as the Lord ordained irrespective of sectarian variations.

He said this is done to the extent that compatriots call upon God in their own understanding in a manner that does not violate the tenets of true worship as revealed by the spirit.

He added that there is no basis to go to war with a fellow human over theological divergence.

Continuing he said: “It is for this very reason that prayers offered by NIFROP are answered when we continue to hear from God each time we gather to seek understanding through supplications. We had prayed in the past and God exposed the sponsors of the herdsmen/farmers crisis.

“We had also prayed in the past and God humbled the Boko Haram terrorists since President Muhammadu Buhari came on board. God brought President Buhari on board after the prayers of this group to redeem Nigeria and the many blessings. These terrorists had thumped their nose at God in their ignorance but they were put to shame because they never knew that President Buhari was coming as God’s right hand against their evil intentions. ”

He said not to be forgotten are those that had kept Nigeria backwards by stealing our commonwealth.

“They pushed God’s people to the wall to the extent that we had to again resort to prayers until God exposed all these looters since President Buhari came on board as a servant of God,” he said.

“Our perseverance and persistence in prayers have been of help in warding off the sustained evil and demonic attacks which has made the devil to continue to fail in all his machinations against our nation, Nigeria. Brethren I can tell you that all these are the reason why the devil is out to destabilize this nation. They do not want to see anything good in the country.”

