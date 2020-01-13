Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Pioneer Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG, Professor Anya O. Anya has called on Nigerians to eschew violence as a nation and work collaboratively to make Nigeria great.

Anya made this know during the Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo Lagos, in collaboration with Civil Society Organization, ‘Never Again’ Conference, with the theme: “Nigeria Civil War: 50 Year After.”

According to him: “Nigeria situation is not unique. Other countries have gone through same. We as a country must learn from other countries that have survived from the horror of war.

“Germany fought a war and lost, same as Japan. But 30 years after, Germany became one of the best economy in the world, same and Japan, until the advent of China. Losing does not make you a failure.

“We as a country must eschew violence, as it will not provide the answer to our current situation.

“There is a say which goes like this, those who live by the sword, die by the sword. This is a new year and a new opportunity for Nigeria to make this right once again.”

Vanguard

