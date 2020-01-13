50 years after civil war: Why we must restructure Nigeria now ― Akintoye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Professor of History, Senator Banjo Akintoye, on Monday, warned that the issues that led to the Civil War have not been addressed noting that restructuring will solve the country’s problems.

Professor Akintoye said this at the 50th anniversary of the country’s Civil War tagged: “Never Again conference: Nigerian Civil War: 50 years after”, organised by the Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo in Lagos.

Akintoye, who was co-chairman of the conference, said: “To make restructuring produce a full and abiding good for our country, we must now, for the first time, correct a serious mistake which we have been making from the beginning, especially from the beginning of independent Nigeria. The mistake is that we have been ignoring the fundamental fact that underlies our country.”

