Professor Pat Utomi, on Monday, urged that Nigerians to reflect on the issues that led to the Civil War and address the issues.

Utomi said this at the 50th anniversary of the country’s Civil War organised by the Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo in Lagos.

Utomi said: “War is a horrible experience. I have read about it, I have experienced it and I have watched it in the movies.”

