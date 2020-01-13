Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

50 Years After Civil War: Nigeria government must be decentralised ―Pat Utomi

On 4:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Nigeria may not exist if Biafra war is fought today

Prof Utomi
Professor Pat Utomi

By Prince Okafor and Dapo Akinrefon

Professor Pat Utomi, Monday, calls for the decentralisation of the nation’s government, saying such action will move the government closer to the people.

Utomi made this known during his keynote address at the 50th anniversary of the country’s Civil War organised by the Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo in Lagos.

Utomi said: “Government should be decentralised and moved closer to the people for effectiveness.”

ALSO READ: Nigerian Civil War: 50 years after My Biafran war story

He also stated that, as a nation, we cannot make progress with the kind of political party we have.

Commenting on Biafra war, he said if it is fought today, Nigeria may not exist due to the recognition given by the international community to self-determination.

He said: “We must address the issues that led to the Civil War. I can tell you that if the Biafran war is fought today, there will be no Nigeria because the international community now recognises self-determination.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!