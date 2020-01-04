By AYO ONIKOYI
2019 was a good year for Nigerian music, both locally and internationally. Some awards were won and some were lost but all in all it was a fabulous year for Nigeria. Leading Nigerian artistes like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel and many others didn’t disappoint just as some rising stars like Rema, Fireboy, Teni broke to the surface, and with some good reason to smile too.
Buhari not in Google’s list of most searched persons in Nigeria – Atiku’s aide
Many have argued that 2019 belonged to Burna, in view of awards and nominations that came his way.
He won 2019 Headies Award, he was nominated alongside Davido, Teni and Wikid. He was also nominated for for Best Recording, Best Pop Single, Best Producer, Best Collabo and Best Headies Viewers Choice. He also clinched AFRIMA Awards 2019, and Best International Act at the 2019 Bet awards. He was also announced as Apple Music’s Up Next Artist. To cap it all he got himself a Grammy nomination.
Wizkid was nominated for AFRIMA 2019 and won an Award of Best song of the Year on his music title ‘Fever’. He was also nominated for best Male West Africa and Artist of the Year. So far, Wizkid has received a total of 43 awards from 157 nominations. Wizkid set the record for African artists with 8 million Spotify listeners.
Davido on the other hand, was not left out of his share of spotlight as the track featuring American singer, Chris Brown “Blow My Mind” was one of the most viewed in 2019 gulping over 10 million views in less than 6 months of its release.
Kizz Daniel’s reign has ended; it’s my turn, says Ajura
But the object of this piece is not to focus on any particular artiste but to make a list of 50 most popular Nigerian songs of 2019 as vetted by Boomplay, a media streaming and download service developed by Transsnet Music Limited. In no particular order, here are 50 most popular songs of 2019
- Fireboy DML – Jealous -Laughter, Tears and goosebumps
- Davido – Assurance – A Good Time
- Wizkid – Fever – Fever
- Davido – Nwa Baby – Nwa Baby
- Zlatan – Zanku (Leg Work) – Zanku
- Naira Marley – Am I A Yahoo Boy ft Zlatan
- Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)
- Naira Marley – Soapy
- Slimcase – Azama ft 2baba, Peruzzi
- Burna Boy – On The Low
- Burna Boy – African Giant – Gbona
- Burna Boy ft Zlatan —African Giant – Killing Dem
- Boy -African Giant – Dangote
- ID Cabasa, Wizkid, Olamide – Totori
- Olamide – Poverty Die
- Tokyo ft Wizkid – As Promised
- Mayorkun ft Kizz Daniel – True
- Zinoleesky – Who knows?
- Patoranking ft Davido – Confirm – Wilmer
- Rudeboy – Reason With Me
DDE ft Teni, Phyno -Pray
- Kizz Daniel – Fvck You
Rexxie ft Zlatan, Teni, Naira •Marley – Fotifoyin
- Tekno – Woman
- Kizz Daniel – Madu
- T-Classic – Nobody Fine Pass You
- Victor AD ft Davido – Tire You
- Lil Kesh ft Olamide – Logo Benz
- DMW ft Davido, Zlatan – Bum Bum
- Adekunle Gold ft Simi – Promise
- 2baba – Oyi
- Rahman Jago ft Zlatan, Chinko Ekun … Ijo Ope
- Kuami Eugene – Angela – Rockstar
- Kizz Daniel ft Davido – One Ticket
- Victor AD – Wetin We Gain
- Mr Eazi ft Simi – Surrender
- Skiibii ft Reekado Banks – Sensima – Way
- Teni – Case
- Chinko Ekun ft Lil Kesh, Zlatan – Able God
- Areezy – Ori
- DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda – Aje
- Erigga – Motivation
- Demmie Vee – Tiff
- Burna Boy – Ye
- Simi – Joromi
- Niyola – Go on