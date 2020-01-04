Kindly Share This Story:

By AYO ONIKOYI

2019 was a good year for Nigerian music, both locally and internationally. Some awards were won and some were lost but all in all it was a fabulous year for Nigeria. Leading Nigerian artistes like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel and many others didn’t disappoint just as some rising stars like Rema, Fireboy, Teni broke to the surface, and with some good reason to smile too.

Many have argued that 2019 belonged to Burna, in view of awards and nominations that came his way.

He won 2019 Headies Award, he was nominated alongside Davido, Teni and Wikid. He was also nominated for for Best Recording, Best Pop Single, Best Producer, Best Collabo and Best Headies Viewers Choice. He also clinched AFRIMA Awards 2019, and Best International Act at the 2019 Bet awards. He was also announced as Apple Music’s Up Next Artist. To cap it all he got himself a Grammy nomination.

Wizkid was nominated for AFRIMA 2019 and won an Award of Best song of the Year on his music title ‘Fever’. He was also nominated for best Male West Africa and Artist of the Year. So far, Wizkid has received a total of 43 awards from 157 nominations. Wizkid set the record for African artists with 8 million Spotify listeners.

Davido on the other hand, was not left out of his share of spotlight as the track featuring American singer, Chris Brown “Blow My Mind” was one of the most viewed in 2019 gulping over 10 million views in less than 6 months of its release.

But the object of this piece is not to focus on any particular artiste but to make a list of 50 most popular Nigerian songs of 2019 as vetted by Boomplay, a media streaming and download service developed by Transsnet Music Limited. In no particular order, here are 50 most popular songs of 2019

Fireboy DML – Jealous -Laughter, Tears and goosebumps

Davido – Assurance – A Good Time

Wizkid – Fever – Fever

Davido – Nwa Baby – Nwa Baby

Zlatan – Zanku (Leg Work) – Zanku

Naira Marley – Am I A Yahoo Boy ft Zlatan

Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)

Naira Marley – Soapy

Slimcase – Azama ft 2baba, Peruzzi

Burna Boy – On The Low

Burna Boy – African Giant – Gbona

Burna Boy ft Zlatan —African Giant – Killing Dem

Boy -African Giant – Dangote

ID Cabasa, Wizkid, Olamide – Totori

Olamide – Poverty Die

Tokyo ft Wizkid – As Promised

Mayorkun ft Kizz Daniel – True

Zinoleesky – Who knows?

Patoranking ft Davido – Confirm – Wilmer

Rudeboy – Reason With Me

DDE ft Teni, Phyno -Pray

Kizz Daniel – Fvck You

Rexxie ft Zlatan, Teni, Naira •Marley – Fotifoyin

Tekno – Woman

Kizz Daniel – Madu

T-Classic – Nobody Fine Pass You

Victor AD ft Davido – Tire You

Lil Kesh ft Olamide – Logo Benz

DMW ft Davido, Zlatan – Bum Bum

Adekunle Gold ft Simi – Promise

2baba – Oyi

Rahman Jago ft Zlatan, Chinko Ekun … Ijo Ope

Kuami Eugene – Angela – Rockstar

Kizz Daniel ft Davido – One Ticket

Victor AD – Wetin We Gain

Mr Eazi ft Simi – Surrender

Skiibii ft Reekado Banks – Sensima – Way

Teni – Case

Chinko Ekun ft Lil Kesh, Zlatan – Able God

Areezy – Ori

DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda – Aje

Erigga – Motivation

Demmie Vee – Tiff

Burna Boy – Ye

Simi – Joromi

Niyola – Go on

Vanguard

