5 things you should know about Dr (Mrs) Iphigernia Efunjoke Coker, MFR

By Morenike Taire

As old students gather from all over the world this week to celebrate the amazing life of one of the greatest and longest living icons of the prestigious Queen’s College in Yaba, Lagos, encomiums continue to pour in for the recently belated Efunjoke Coker, commonly known to her students- now mostly baby boomers- simply as ‘Ms Coker’ or ‘Cokie’.

According to the President of the Queen’s College Old Girls’ Association Dr Funmi Ajose, Dr Mrs Coker was a role model to her students who emulated her values to attain success in their various careers.

Another old girl, Nkoli Obi Ogbolu described ‘Cokie’ to WO as “the legendary PQC9 and the quitessential OGQC ’. Ogbolu remembers her former principal as “the dark, statuesque and imposing lady who filled us all with awe. The fear of Cokie was the beginning of wisdom; she didn’t suffer fools at all”.

As her family old students; friends and admirers alike send her forth, all agree on one thing- Dr Mrs Iphigernia Efunjoke Coker, MFR, should never be forgotten.

¨Mrs Iphigernia Efunjoke Coker, MFR passed to glory on Monday, December 23rd at 5.30pm at the ripe old age of 95 in Lagos, Nigeria.

¨The 9th and first Nigerian Principal of Queen’s College, Lagos since its inception in 1927, Mrs. Coker was the longest serving Principal of the school for 14 years: from 1963 to 1977.

¨Dr Mrs Coker was in 1979 conferred with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

¨She was herself a Queen’s College Old Girl (QCOG), Class of 1941, and the mother of Ms Remi Wilkinson, QCOG Class of 1979.

¨Until her passing, Mrs Coker lived a healthy and fulfilled life at her home in Victoria Island, Lagos. Her home was a Mecca of sorts for old students of Queens College, Lagos of all sets and ages as well as their friends and families; who came from near and abroad to visit her.

Vanguard

