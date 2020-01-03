Breaking News
Translate

45-yr-old man arraigned for allegedly receiving stolen goods

On 2:50 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court Stolen goods

A 45-year-old man, Hassan Mohammed, was on Friday arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly being in possession of stolen goods.

The defendant is standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and receiving stolen goods, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 7, 2017, in Ojo.

He said that the goods belonging to the complainant, one Bashiru Yusuf, known as PK products, were found in custody of the defendant.

According to the prosecution, the defendant conspired with some others, who are now at large, to receive the PK products knowing same to be stolen goods.

ALSO READ: Man competes with sex worker, dies after seventh round

The goods were valued at N6.5 million.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A.Adesanya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 4 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!