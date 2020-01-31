Breaking News
31-year-old man accused of emailing bomb threats across Germany

German prosecutors have accused a 31-year-old man of sending a string of emails containing bomb threats and right-wing extremist material to politicians and public authorities across Germany.

The accused signed them with the alias National Socialist Offensive, the prosecutors’ office in Berlin said on Monday.

He is accused of 107 separate offences.

From December 2018, members of parliament, courts, police stations, shopping malls and media outlets received emails threatening them with bomb attacks and other deadly acts.

The suspect was arrested in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein in April 2019 and was transferred later to a prison in Berlin.

According to the prosecutors’ office, he had previously been convicted for crimes involving explosives, fire and bodily harm.

He had only been released from prison a few weeks before sending the first emails, the prosecutors said.

