2nd Term: Bello won’t take you for granted, APC assures Kogi people

By Omeiza Ajayi

As Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State takes the oath of office on Monday for a second term, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the people of the state of the governor’s readiness to meet their aspirations, saying he would not take their mandate for granted.

The party declared this in a statement issued Sunday evening in Abuja and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

APC expressed confidence that the governor will redouble his efforts and harness the great potentials of the state for its overall development.

The statement reads: “The APC congratulates the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello on his inauguration for a Second Term in an office on Monday.

“In the last governorship election, the people of Kogi State demonstrated unequivocally their implicit trust and confidence in the governor, thereby renewing the mandate of the APC-led government.

“We assure Kogites that the governor would not take this sacred trust for granted and would continue to clean the rot bequeathed by past PDP administrations and galvanise the resources of the state towards uplifting the confluence state and taking It to the next level.

“Our great party is confident that the Governor Bello-led administration will justify the overwhelming reelection mandate bestowed on the administration by the good people of Kogi State, by redoubling its efforts in harnessing the state’s massive potentials and bringing people-focused development to the state”.

