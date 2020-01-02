2Baba, Teni for second season of MTV Base ‘Behind The Story’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

MTV Base ‘Behind The Story’ is making a return with some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars set to feature in the second season. The show, which is hosted by MTV Base VJ, Sammy Walsh, will see leading talents in the entertainment industry take fans down memory lane, discussing topics around how their careers started, what stardom means to them and where they see themselves in the future.

‘Behind The Story’ which first premiered in Nigeria in 2019 with singer Dammy Krane, will return this season with Teni set to feature in the first episode. Subsequent episodes of the show will also feature some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry including the legendary 2baba, Zlatan and Sinzu as they sit to share the untold stories behind their biggest career moments as well as take their fans on an exclusive journey back to the places where their careers started.

Also, the new season will see Sammy Walsh interview Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke as well as former BBN housemates Tacha and Khafi as they share some untold stories about themselves and how the BBN show has changed their lives.

According to Solafunmi Oyeneye, the Senior Channels Manager of ViacomCBS, the new season of Behind The Story is not just better than its debut season, but also thoroughly enlightening and filled with several inside stories.

MTV Base Behind The Story season 2 premieres 8pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 on MTV Base channel 322 on DStv and channel 72 on Gotv.

Vanguard

