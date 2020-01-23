Breaking News
Translate

23 ships discharge petrol, food items at Lagos ports — NPA

On 6:43 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, and other goods had arrived and discharged their contents at the Lagos Port Complex.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, and other goods had arrived and discharged their contents at the Lagos Port Complex.

The NPA made this known in its publication, “Shipping Position” a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to it, the ships are discharging petrol, general cargo, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk salt, base oil, and gypsum.

READ ALSO: Freight forwarders issue strike notice to NPA over failed Call-up System

The NPA reports said that 22 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat, and fuel.

Also, the organisation said that 17 other ships were being expected at the port from Jan. 14 to Jan. 26.

“The ships are carrying general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, petrol, and frozen fish and steel products,” it said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!