2023 Presidency: It’s too early to decide zoning now ― Tinubu

…Says Buhari won’t tamper with Constitution

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said that anyone that loves Nigeria would not be talking about zoning and succession plan for 2023 yet

The APC national leader who met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja also said that anybody that was talking about the zoning of positions now was being completely restless and not focused on the agenda of nation-building and development of our country.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting the President, Asiwaju Tinubu said that Buhari has the courage and the character to quit in 2023 as he has promised despite the temptation, adding that he believes in the President as he is a man of integrity.

The APC leader said he was at the Villa to visit President Buhari as a new decade has started and to wish him well in the office and make some points on the stability, security and a number of issues around the country.

Commenting on the President’s new year message to Nigerians and his resolve to quit politics on May 2023, at the end of his second tenure, Tinubu said, “His New Year message resonated very well; he showed concern about the security and the understanding that the economy is still a challenge, but it’s a work in progress, you’ll have to continue to work on it and make it better for the common man. That’s the meat of the message.

“Any reasonable politician, who had worked with President Muhammadu Buhari will know that he will not (tamper with the Constitution). Detractors are always suspicious and will make accusations, but I was in the trench, in the struggle for democracy.

“I was in the trench and in the opposition with Muhammadu Buhari, till the Third Term agenda of a former leader of this country failed. I know he will never. He has the courage and the character to refuse such a temptation even if offered to him. I believe in him and I believe Nigerians should also believe in him.

“He doesn’t need to say it to me, I’ll argue it in the corner and everywhere they bring such a thing up. However, it’s very good to hear it from him. I say congratulations to a man of character and integrity. The challenge of turning the ship of this nation around is a continuum and a continuous effort and that is what we should get ourselves concerned with.

“Yes, politics is intoxicating, it’s flamboyant, it’s interesting, but we cannot continue in perpetuity one after the other, we have to relax, show concern for the people of the country and see to the efforts of the President that will manifest in the new, united and prosperous country. We are still not there.”

Also fielding question on the zoning of the presidency in 2023 by the APC especially as some group from the North had claimed that the Presidency would still remain in the zone, he said it was completely restless discussing zoning of positions now when the second tenure of the President just started.

He said, “That time is not now. We have just finished one election and Mr President is busy sorting out the Budget, working for the people of this country.

“Of course, the restlessness of politics is going to be there, but any lover of this country will not talk about the succession plan yet. That’s the truth. Concentrate on working for the country, help the President to help the country. There’s nothing more than that.

“We cannot use 365 days in a year and 360° to work on politics, it’s not possible. Anybody talking about that now is just completely restless and not focused on the agenda of nation-building and development of our country.”

