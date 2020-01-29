2023 presidency: I’ll let my intentions known soon ― Bode George

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, on Wednesday, said he would soon declare his intentions on whether or not to contest the 2023 presidential election adding that he possesses the requisite knowledge and experience to make the country better.

He said this when some youth groups paid him a solidarity visit at his Lugard office in Lagos.

According to George, many Nigerians mooted the idea of the presidency to him but he said he is still keeping his card to his chest.

The PDP chieftain, who said pressure is being mounted on him to run in 2023, noted that he is more focused stabilising and uniting the country.

His words: “Yes, people mooted that idea of presidential or no presidential but I keep my card to my chest.

“People mooted it, initially we played and laughed over it but you see 2023 is a long haul from now and if people are wishing you well and are showing such good things to you, you don’t deflect it but time will tell.”

He, however, urged that the primary focus of the present administration should be on addressing the challenges facing the county.

He said: “We know there are managers now. Our major concern should be what role are they playing. How well are they managing the resources of the country?

“2023 is still a long time from now, that is about three years from now. Who knows who would even be alive by then? So, let us do the needful first and stabilize the platform on which you are going to move.

“So, I want to thank those who have mooted the idea of presidency and those who have spoken about it, but it is not tomorrow, it is not next week. It is not next month.

“For me, I am more concerned now with the image of the country. If you see the image of our nation. I asked a simple question, where is that giant of Africa? You know that was our nickname before.

“That is why I said everybody, in every corner, cool your temper. Hunger has no tribal marks, hunger doesn’t wear religious caps and it is all over the countries . If the platform is wobbling, a little wind can blow it up. We must not pray for that,” he said.

