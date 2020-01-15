2023: Okowa’ll not be distracted with early campaigns — Aniagwu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, on Wednesday, said the State Government cannot be distracted with early campaigns, insisting that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would remain focused in its determination to build a stronger Delta.

Briefing Journalists in Asaba, Aniagwu said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was committed to achieving his set goals despite clamour for who becomes Governor of the State in 2023 by political gladiators in the state.

While saying those trying to distract the state government from delivering on its ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ have failed, he, however, said the state government had no problem with anyone who wants to contest elections in 2023.

READ ALSO; Delta Assembly approves N5bn film village request by Okowa

According to him, it was not normal to ask Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to name his successor, adding that: “We cannot be weakened in our resolve to sustain our ‘Stronger Delta agenda of strengthening the health sector, roads, agriculture, tackling issues of erosion across the state among others.

“We are aware that we are in Democratic settings; we don’t have problems with anyone who wants to context 2023 elections but it is not normal to ask the governor to name who he wants to handover to”.

Aniagwu who spoke further told Deltans that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to them.

Saying that state government efforts and campaign for foreign direct investment was already yielding result particularly at the Kwale Industrial Park for employment and wealth generations, he said the government would continue to create entrepreneurs through its various empowerment programmes to deepen its wealth and jobs creations in the current administration.

Also speaking during the briefing, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, stressed the need for Journalists to confront politicians who were already clamouring for 2023 with appropriate rules and regulations guiding electoral processes.

Ifeajika told to play up the rules that govern elections and confront the politicians instead of asking the Governor who would succeed him in 2023.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: