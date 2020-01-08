2023: Arewa Forum backs Tinubu on zoning

Kindly Share This Story:

…We’ll make our position public soon-Adeniran

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Anthony Sani, Tuesday, commended a former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s remark that anyone who genuinely loves the country would not be talking about zoning the 2023 Presidency at this material time.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, the ACF scribe said: “The statement by Bola Tinubu tallies with what I have been saying that it is too early to talk about politics of 2023.

This is precise because such early talks distract from the important task of governance and play down on the place of performance of sitting government in a democracy.

“The statement also is a testament to my position that there is no national consensus that is binding on our political parties on zoning of the Office of the President.

“So those who insist on talking of politics of 2023 at this point in time are playing havoc to our nascent democracy.

“Also those obsessed with politics of zoning should seek a national consensus that would make the practice binding on our multi-party democracy.”

On his part, acting national chairman of the Social Democratic and former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran declined to make a definite comment, arguing that his party would take a position on the issue soon.

“No comment on the issue until my party, the SDP, comes up with a categorical position on it,” he told Vanguard.

