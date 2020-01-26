2021 Guber race: Drop me, lose Ondo Gov Akeredolu dares APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Says I’m only one who can win Ondo for APC

Ondo people sought me out to lead them; I didn’t pay them to elect me

Says nobody can give power, which belongs to God only

Soni Daniel

Ahead of next year’s election, in which his position is being eyed by some interested party members, Ondo State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, has dared the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to take replace him with any other person if it wishes to win the state.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, who become the governor of the state in February 2017, told journalists in Abuja that he was the only one who could win election for APC in Ondo State given his pedigree, achievements and general acceptability by the majority of the citizens of the state.

The governor boasted that the people would always stand with him because they freely looked out, persuaded and picked him to become the governor of the state without paying them any money as other aspirants did, but were rejected by the electorate.

“I didn’t ask to become governor of Ondo State,” Akeredolu stated. He added that “the people sought me out to be their leader. As far as I am concerned power belongs to God and not to any man or leader. It is God who gives power and not any human being. That was why I ran and won the primary of the last governorship election in Ondo State without paying people money as other contestants did.

“I can tell you that there is no threat or panic whatsoever to my second term election. What I do know for sure is that if APC goes ahead to pick another person as their governorship candidate for Ondo State the party would lose the state.

“But with me on the ballot, we will win a landslide for APC in Ondo State. That is certain because God’s hands are with me and I cannot fail in my second term bid. My trust is in God and not in any man with clay feet.

Reminded that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party was making stronger inroads into the state politics and could pose a threat to his re-election next year, Governor Akeredolu retorted, “There’s no PDP in Ondo State”.

Vanguard

