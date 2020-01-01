2020 year of hope — Reps Air Force C’mte Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

*assures constituents of dividends of democracy, reassures support fo Air Force, FG in New year

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The member representing Koko- Besse/maiyama federal constituency of kebbi state, Dr Shehu Koko has declared 2020 a year of hope and peaceful coexistence amongst one another.

Koko who is also the Chairman House Committee on Airforce made the declaration in a message to celebrate the New year tagged “a year of hope” especially to his constituents.

He said “I want to use this medium to extend my greetings to Nigerians, the good people of Koko- Besse/maiyama federal constituency as well as my party the All Progressives Congress.

“I also want to appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and his sacrificial time for his country in the past years and in the New year”

Koko used the occasion to ask Nigerians to continue to pray for the progress and peaceful coexistence and one United Nigeria.

He also reassured his constituents of his unwavering commitment to deliver dividends of democracy in the area of Infrastructural development.

He said “The year 2020 has ushered in a new year and new hope for a country blessed with her natural resources as I look forward to delivering dividends of democracy promised during my campaign.

“However as the Chairman of the House Committee on Airforce, I will also discharge my constitutional duties effectively for the development of Nigeria.

“The House Committee on Airforce will do all within her powers to carry out our legislative business to support the Nigeria Airforce in our oversight functions in the New year and beyond.

“He said the nation needs to begin the year with prayers and supplications for more commitment and sustenance of achievements made in the previous years and in the New year.

“I call on all of us and my Constituents to continue to offer prayers for our nation and our leaders; and to be hopeful that the year 2020 will usher in peace as we continue to make laws that will improve the living condition of our people.

“I hereby wish every Nigerian a peaceful and prosperous New Year as we continue to pray and support Mr president’s administration and policies in making Nigeria a country like no other”.

The lawmaker also commiserated with the family of late Hon. Adamu Fagen Gawo who died in a hospital in Dubai in the early hours of Wednesday.

He described the lawmaker as friendly and a man of peace who will surely be missed by all especially his constituents.

He said the deceased left behind 10 children and two wives and prayed Allah to grant him eternal life.

