2020 NPFL/LaLiga U15 coaching seminar holds in Abuja

From February 4-7, 2020, the events of the 4th edition of the NPFL/LaLiga U15 tournament will commence with a Workshop for Coaches of the 20 clubs of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and other invitees.

This year’s workshop which will hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium, will as in the past three editions, be facilitated by Coaching Instructors from LaLiga, this time, Diego Gutierrez Ramos, and Enrique Brisach Felipe.

Ramos who is the lead instructor holds a UEFA Professional licence, a Masters degree in Physical Education and Sports, and a Post Graduate degree in Football Analysis, while Felip holds a UEFA A licence and a Masters degree in High-Performance Team Sports.

Speaking on the Seminar, Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Malam Shehu Dikko said it is in fulfilment of the technical partnership of the Spanish League and it’s Nigerian counterpart which has seen huge development and progress since it’s signing in 2016.

“We have had an NPFL All-Star team playing tour of Spain where they played Valencia, Malaga and Atletico Madrid as well as seminars for club administrators and media officers”, Dikko remarked.

He continued, “In 2017, we also had the NPFL U-17 All-Star travel to South Africa to play in the Future Champions tournament and in 2018 we had Athletico Madrid coming to play Super Eagles B team in Uyo”

“So, we have over the years had several technical support from LaLiga in our quest to add value to the NPFL and we are always appreciative of this support from LaLiga”, the LMC Chairman further stated

Also Speaking, LaLiga Global Network delegate to Nigeria, Guillermo Perez reiterated LaLiga’s commitment to the development of football in Nigeria.

‘The U-15 project is an important one for us, this is the fourth edition and we have trained almost 300 youth coaches and over 900kids have played in the main tournament, with last year’s most valuable player travelling to Spain to train with Malaga CF for ten days. We will continue to play our part to aid the development of football in Nigeria through our partnership with the LMC and our other strategic partners’.

The NPFL/ La Liga Coaching seminar which serves as a precursor to the main U-15 Promises tournament has seen almost 300 youth coaches trained since its inception in 2017.

