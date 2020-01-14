2020: CIIN urges insurance operators to embrace creativity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria,CIIN has called on industry professionals to deploy more creativity in the sector to further deepen insurance penetration in 2020.

President of the Institute, Mr. Eddie Efekoha stated this in his new year message noting that year 2020 is a year to put into practice all that have been preached as professionals.

He said: ”The year 2020 is an important year for the insurance industry. It is a year in which we are mandated to put into practice all that we have preached as professionals.

”Recapitalization of insurance and reinsurance companies is no longer an idea but a reality and the industry has to embrace it wholly. Its advent calls for insurance professionals to embrace creativity and work harder than ever before for the future of this industry.

It will not be an easy ride and all our resources will be stretched thin, however it is my belief that we will all profit from this exercise, ” he stated .

”I would also like to commend the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for their support for the Institute and College programmes in 2019. I urge all trade bodies of the industry namely: Nigerian Insueres Association, (NIA), Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB), Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN) and Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria(ARIAN)to stay committed to promoting the insurance industry’s agenda. Together we can achieve so much.”

”There are many benefits to be derived from the membership of the Institute including but not limited to access to industry reports and research papers, discounted examination fees, group life benefits ( to the tune of N500,000) and permanent disability benefits (to the tune of N250,000). The Institute remains committed to offering value to its members and I can assure you that more benefits will be unveiled in the nearest future.

Reiterating his commitments in advancing insurance education and professionalism, he said that the institute will consistently provide world class manpower with the highest standard of professional and ethical training for operating effectively and efficiently in the Nigerian and international business environment.

” The Institute is our pride and represents a beacon of light to the insurance industry. It is my hope that as stakeholders, we will continue to lift the Institute higher by actively participating in its programmes and activities in 2020, thus making the year more successful than the previous.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: