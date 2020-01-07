2020: Calls for reforms, accountability top expectations of health professionals

Kindly Share This Story:

Demand improved funding, say 4% budgetary allocation grossly inadequte

By Chioma Obinna

LAST week Nigeria joined the rest of the world to usher in a new decade. Unarguably, 2019 witnessed serious moments in Nigeria’s health sector. One was when the Federal government proposed an allocation of N427.3 billion in the 2020 National budget equivqlent to N2, 000 per person for provision of healthcare.

Good Health Weekly sought views of key health professionals in the country on their expectations for 2020 despite the meagre budget proposal.

Most say 2020 and coming years will represent a period of significant disruption in the healthcare industry. Amongst others, they demand accountability and renewed commitment in addressing the worsening brain drain in the sector, Universal Health Coverage, 100 percent coverage of NHIS, and revitalisation of primary health care. Excerpts:

– Dr Jimmy Arigbabuwo, President, Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN

The health sector budget of 4 per cent as grossly inadequate. He is expecting a massive improvement with at least the Abuja declaration of 15 per cent.

The country is yet to get it right as regards the domestication of the National Health Act. The interpretation and implementation with implications should move round deeper levels of all in the grass root. All critical stakeholders should be carried along with more explicit information.

The State Social Health Insurance is now part of Health Insurance Under One Roof. By implication, there is room for better and greater social marketing, and invariably greater awareness and buy-in, especially by the organised private sector, as well as other stakeholders in the informal sector.

The primary healthcare requires total commitment with concomitant political will. We just have to walk the talk. I expect that the Basic Health Care Provision Funds, BHCPF should bear a reflection of at least 1 percent of the Consolidated Revenue for 2020.

Looking at the N10 trillion budget, the 1 percent flow to BHCPF should be about N100 billion, and not the N44 billion we are seeing in 2020 budget. This would even appear less than 0.5 percent of the consolidated revenue of the country.

We need to review the capitation as well as the fee for service tariffs of the healthcare providers across the country. Global capitation is not anyway good to take care of all-inclusiveness of the various professional groups participating in Health Insurance.

We should bring all hands on deck to berth the innovations of the new day National Health Insurance, NHIS, team under the leadership of Prof Nasir Sambo, that is,Health Insurance Under One Roof, This will be a veritable way of berthing unhindered Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

Government at all levels should partner appropriately with the private health sector in order to execute a health insurance scheme and projects with faster impacts across the country. We also expect that all HMOs owing providers should be brought to book.

We are also expecting that doctors and other health workers who treat gunshot wounds and other emergencies where the patient cannot afford payments are better reimbursed by the government through seamless processes to encourage participation. We hope this will be addressed by Health Insurance Under One Roof innovations.

I expect urgent reformation of NHIS to deliver its core mandate— Dr. Osahon Enabulele, President, CMA

I expect the issue of Universal Health Coverage, UHC, to be taken more seriously with better monitoring, evaluation and oversight of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, management. I expect the NHIS to be urgently reformed in all its ramifications, to enable it to deliver on its core mandate, with efforts intensified to make it mandatory for Nigerians to subscribe to the NHIS Scheme.

The National health system and its component parts, including physician-led primary health care, need to be strengthened.” He called for a balanced development of preventive and curative medicine with the strengthening of primary health care and development of specialist and sub-specialist centres of excellence. Governments at all levels need to increase their investment in the health sector, through appropriate budgeting for health and adequate releases as and when due.

There is an urgent need to address worsening brain- drain in the health sector through the development of an efficient, holistic and strategic human resource for the health development plan.

The government should commit itself to implementation of the provisions of the National Health Act, particularly as it concerns access to healthcare by Nigerians, improvement of quality standards with the provision of certificate of standards and elimination of quackery.

The health regulatory bodies should be empowered to enforce quality standards and eliminate quackery.

I expect the Federal government to urgently review the current practice of two-term tenures for Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary health institutions and Federal Medical Centers, with the introduction of a 5-year single term tenure as is currently being practiced in universities.

I also expect the selection process for the Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors of tertiary hospitals to be made more open, transparent, inclusive and participatory, with merit rather than political, ethnic and primordial interests.

Government functionaries need to show good leadership in efforts to reduce outward medical tourism, by committing themselves to the utilisation of health facilities that abound in Nigeria, as well as the strict enforcement of the relevant provision of the National Health Act, pertaining to foreign medical trips by political and public officeholders.

Government and its functionaries should be more sincere in their engagement with workers. They should fulfill all collective bargaining agreements.

Heads of tertiary health institutions must be taken to task – Dr Casmir Ifeanyi, National Publicity Secretary, AMLSN

Largely, the bane of the Nigerian health sector is one of planning and accountability. We have heads of tertiary health institutions and secondary health institutions that do not spare a thought for planning.

Unfortunately, you do not get commensurate planning by the various Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of our tertiary health institutions planning with regard to the services that they will render in a coming year like this, planning for emergencies and outbreaks that can occur in their locality. They literally do not spare a thought for all these.

Let me tell you why it is so. They receive allocation from the government, their capital expenditure comes from the National budget, their emolument is appropriated from the National budget. And these are growing concerns.

These corporations generate revenue internally and they are not made to account for these revenues that they generate. The worry, therefore, is that, if we are going to get it right, some of these Chief Medical Directors will require training in administration. Abinitio, these are not administrators. These are physicians and experts in their professional callings. So the government must begin to factor the training of these heads of institutions in these areas.

The government must also begin to take them to the task. It is not just when there is one scam and EFCC or ICPC will wade in and arrest some persons. We expect that because these institutions are established like every other corporation because they exist by reason of law, they should begin to take them to task to publish their annual accounts. Last year is ended, none of the over 50 tertiary hospitals will give you what happened in the year. – whether the revenue generated was used, whether they operated at a loss or at a profit.

The second problem is the war of attrition ably championed by CMDs and MDs against other professions. This war of attrition is uncalled for because it causes dissection and that dissection overall will create some sort of industrial discord and disharmony, at the receiving end will be those who go to the hospitals to seek care.

I do not consider funding a major problem in the health sector but I consider corruption, that is, the lack of accountability of the resources made available for these institutions. That is the major problem in the health sector.

Very soon in the Nigerian health sector, we will be hearing of diverse outbreaks it may likely start with meningitis. Now, there is cold weather, we will soon have extreme cold and later we will have extreme hot weather. How prepared are we?

We do not produce meningitis vaccine in the country. Again, there has been a shift in the etiology agents of meningitis. How prepared are we with the right vaccines for a timely response? Again, very soon we will be hearing of cholera. How prepared are these institutions? Because they are the first point of call before NCDC.

I don’t want to predict doom but 2020 budget did not start well for the health sector because what they proposed was abysmal. They proposed N210 per citizen. Even at that, I must shock you, do you know that Nigeria has had consistently for decades the highest per capita income in health in the entire African continent?

So that is why I said that our problem is not funding but corruption in leadership. It is the disharmony in the health sector. The current Ministers of Health have what it takes to put a permanent end and resolve whatever issues among professionals in the health sector.

We expect sincerity, commitment and not lip service — Pharm Okotie Jonas, Secretary, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria

First, I feel we have not created confidence in the system that will guarantee professionalism and patronage by the public.

A situation where the board of the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria is yet to be constituted for whatever reason is tantamount to the government cutting its nose to spite it’s facing. A lot is going under in the pharmaceutical sector that is left unattended on account of it; legal, professional, economic, policy, regulation and all, you name it.

My expectations are that there is no support system for the health industry. The cost of raising funds to do health business is still above the means of the average Nigerian practitioner. The reason it comes easy for the Indians and foreigners to come in, making it look like we don’t know what we are doing. Rather than address it, the government under pressure from some of this state-sponsored agency and so-called partners is yielding to the pressure of commercialization of the sector at the expense of true development of our industry to our own collective benefit. Soon, foreign chains will flock our industries in the name of globalisation.

Fourthly, the sector today is one that rewards illegality. The registered ones are harassed and harangued by government agencies of all kinds for doing right while the quacks, impostors and criminals are left to have a field day at the expense of our collective interest and benefit. Regulatory, monitoring agencies must be responsible, reasonable and without recourse to whose ox is gored. It must be done with the intent to create value, empower and enable the brand “Nigeria ” not kill in the name of regulation. Today, regulators have become income generators. A situation that will not necessarily augur well in the long term.

The US FDA did not become what it is today until the US congress realised that it needed to fund it to be able to carry out its regulatory mandate. Our regulators must do much more than what they are doing now. NAFDAC has started something but they must do much better.

I expect quality collaboration. A better vertical and horizontal collaboration will guarantee not only the professionalism but quality and reduced cost of care. In addition the government and her officers at all levels must be sincere and committed to building a robust and working health sector not just lip it

A state of emergency in health sector is desirable —Dr Olujimi Sodipo, Chairman Medical Guild

We need government policy towards healthcare changes with emphasis on increased release of funds budgeted for health so that critical issues like infrastructure and manpower shortages are tackled.

This will help to solve the current issue of exodus of health care professionals by creating good working environment at various levels of care especially the primary health care level.

Similarly training and retention of specialists will improve.

Full implementation of insurance policy taking into consideration the need of all stakeholders especially as it pertains to captitation, access to drugs and laboratory services.

This should include expanding services like cancer treatment, and specialised treatment ENT etc. Having a healthcare development bank to tackle issues of health care financing so that funds can be accessed at lower interest rates.This will improve management of patients and reduce cost for end users. There should be declaration of a state of emergency in the health sector with implementation of the National Health Act 2014.

