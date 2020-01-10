2020 Budget: Kano Govt. earmarks N52bn for education — Official

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Government has earmarked N52.2 billion in the 2020 budget for the education sector.

The Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Alhaji Nura Dankadai, said this while addressing newsmen on the 2020 budget breakdown on Friday in Kano.

“To actualise our policy of free and compulsory education in both primary, secondary and Tsangaya schools, the government has planned to spend a total sum of N52.2 billion in this critical sector representing 25.32 per cent,” he said.

Dankadai said that the present administration would continue to sustain the giant strides made in expanding access to basic quality education in the state.

He said N31.2 billion representing 15.17 per cent was earmarked for ministry of health to accommodate programmes and projects that would deliver state governments commitment of providing quality and affordable health care services at all levels.

He explained that N1.6 billion was earmarked for the upgrade of General Hospitals at Gaya, Bichi, Karaye and Rano Emirates.

Dankadai also said that the government had set aside N11.6 billion for law and justice intervention programmes.

The commissioner disclosed that N500 million was set aside for the construction of offices, N235 million for the construction of houses for judges and N330 million for the purchase of official vehicles for Khadis.

According to him, N31.5 billion was budgeted for Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for provision of adequate infrastructural facilities to compete with developing economies and attract more foreign investments.

“N4.4 billion was set aside for constituency projects and N4.8 billion was earmarked for community based projects at ward levels and another N1.8 billion for independent power plant projects at Tiga Dam and challawa Goge Dam, Karaye,” he added.

The commissioner said that N11 billion was allocated for newly created Ministry of Housing and Transport.

“N4 billion was earmarked for BRT -light rail and mass transport scheme and N5.5 billion for the purchase of generators, installation and general maintenance of street lights in the metropolis’’, he said.

According to him, Ministry of Agriculture got N5.8 billion for various programmes and projects and N20 billion was allocated for water supply and rural development.(NAN )

