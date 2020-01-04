2019: Match your word with action; clerics tell Buhari, govs, lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

…Task masses to hold govt accountable

By Chidi Nkwopara, Demola Akinyemi, Peter Duru, Olayinka Latona and Shina Abubakar

To whom much is given, much is expected. The masses of this country sacrificed all they had to put in place the present administrations at the national and state levels and they deserve nothing less than good governance. But their journey through year 2019 had been very tortuous.

They were faced with various challenges on all fronts coupled with the failed promises of those they elected into office. But they survived the year and triumphantly strolled into year 2020 with a lot of expectations.

Concerned with the tortuous journey through 2019, clerics have however tasked all the leaders in the country to up their game this year and make life more comfortable for the citizens and match their word with action. The clerics also charged the masses to be more courageous this year and hold the government accountable in order to ensure good governance

Rev. Fr. Raymond Anoliefo, Executive Director, JDPC,

“In this year 2020, we expect our leaders to show the political will that they want to do something right in this country and that they have the interest of the masses at heart. Our leaders should act out some levels of integrity, honesty and stop playing the Ostrich. If the government can just be honest, we will have a better country. They should match their words with action. We want the government to respect court orders, respect rule of law. We want every Nigerian to have a sense of belonging. The leaders have a great job to do but we believe with right political will and right climate, I am sure they can do something.

Nigerians on their part must always be ready to hold government accountable, we cannot stop talking because the price you pay for growth, peace and development in the world is eternal vigilance. The populace need to be eternally vigilant and put the leaders on their toes. We need to be courageous enough to hold them accountable. The masses need to support the right cause, they should not allow themselves to be used as tools in the hands of miscreants all in the name of politics with politicians using them to ferment troubles, to create crisis everywhere and together by God’s grace, we would have a better 2020.

Revd. Amos Oladeji. Senior Pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Oyo.

Year 2020 is a year of God’s favour and fruitfulness. This implies that God is set to favour His people, grants us peace and tranquility. God is not interested in the suffering of his people and has decided to save us from the hand of the wicked this year.

Subsequently, I just want to counsel our leaders to co-operate with God. They should have the fear of God and run away from selfishness and wickedness. Our leaders should see their position of authority as a calling to fulfill God’s purpose in people’s lives.

Hence, they should have human feelings knowing that a leader who doesn’t care about the welfare and comfort of his people is acting contrary to the will of God who has decided to fight for his people. Exemplary leadership is expected of our leaders, they should try to understand that they will be accountable unto God for all their deeds.

However, our leaders should ensure the necessary change needed for the growth and development of the country, because what is expected of our leaders is to move us from where we are to where we should be. The fact that can’t be denied is that, God will fight for his people in Nigeria this year. In the same vein, Nigerians need to be law abiding, run away from ungodly acts that can obstruct God’s favour. We should be more committed to God this year and strive to depend on God. The led should respect the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others. Also, the led are expected to support and defend the Constitution.

National Missioner, the Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdul-Rahman Ahmad.

Basically, there is need for the government to up the game as regards security in the country because it seems the criminals are becoming deadlier and this will no doubt have serious implication on the progress and development of the nation.

“We also have serious infrastructural decay, the roads and other social amenities are lacking but this is a joint responsibility of federal, state and the local governments.

“The productivity in the agric sector is commendable and we urge the government to keep it up. The loans for farmers, small and medium businesses must be monitored to ensure that it gets to the real people that it is meant for and must be used for the purpose for which it was obtained.

It is very important that our government should not allow foreigners to do the jobs that Nigerians can effectively execute but unfortunately foreigners are entering the retail business which is never done anywhere, our government should please look into this area. We are not saying foreigners should be banned from working in Nigeria, in fact that would be against ECOWAS protocols but there must be proper control.

Foreigners have taken over our urban cities especially the tricycle and Okada business and they are very lawless. State governments must look into this vital area. We expect reform of the power sector which we believe will give birth to constant power supply which is a fundamental requirement for a stable economy, security and development.

Alhaji Nureni Olabode Abdulazeez

Though, things are somehow difficult now, I’m hopeful that this year would be much better, the hardship would reduce. This year, I want to strongly appeal to Nigerians that they must stop sabotaging the government and perform obligations. They must pay their tax and also secure government property in their areas because they belong to all of us.

Government on their part must also be transparent and stop deceiving the people,they must tell us the truth at all times and stop lying. They should give us good roads and improve power supply. We don’t need much from them; good health, good education and water, those are the things that can go round everybody, not appointment. Our leaders should do the needful.

Mallam Abubakar Kamal, Chief Imam, Muritala Muhammed Central Mosque, Ilorin

It is very clear that going by the steps which President Muhammadu Buhari has taken so far, things should be much better for us in Nigeria this year, so we must be hopeful. When he ordered our land borders to be closed, things were truly hard and difficult but now we are getting used to the reality of why those actions were taken.

Our local productions are now receiving attention more than ever before. The federal government is giving serious support to agriculture now to further boost our local productions, we are hoping to see all of these benefits in this new year. Also, efforts are ongoing to tighten our security network around our neighboring countries before they are opened again. We can also see that our security situation is getting better unlike before. The rate of kidnapping is decreasing, and our security will improve as we enter this new year. So, by and large,Nigerians should expect a much better year in 2020

Ifayemi Elebuibon, Ifa Priest

Renowned Ifa Priest, Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon in his contributions warned the country’s leadership against abusing the people’s rights and privileges, saying the consequences would dip the country into political crisis. He said, “the Oracle warns elected officials and political appointees to serve with the spirit of fairness and also avoid corruption. The leaders should not assume that their secret deed will not be revealed. Ifa said this is the time we will have to give account of our stewardship without hiding under any kind of authority. The consequences of corruption will be severe.

Rev. Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, General Overseer, Charismatic Renewal Movement, CRM

“Nigeria has not enjoyed effective governance for a longtime. Members of the public are forever on their knees, praying daily for governments in Nigeria to prioritize public interest in policy making and execution. In this new year, I will like to advise our governments, local, state and national, to focus on creating some degree of comfort for the masses of Nigeria people. They should provide public goods and services, in a secure and tranquil atmosphere. They should invest in public schools by building new ones and upgrading old ones, having them equipped with modern teaching aids. Teachers should be paid well to attract real scholars to teach our children. Governments should also invest in our public health care system, by establishing functional hospitals with adequate equipment to care for the health of Nigerians. Transportation infrastructure should also be improved upon. Good road networks and rail system that will connect different parts of Nigeria will greatly ease public transportation. It is a truism that people are as healthy as the water they drink.

Nigerians are dying of dehydration, because of scarcity of good drinking water. One wonders why our different governments turn deaf ears to people’s cry for clean water. I will further encourage our governments to pay attention to the administration of justice and ensure the maintenance of law and order in the society. Where there is no rule of law, confusion prevails. Let the government be intentional in promoting the common good for the people and work hard to secure the liberty of the common man to live freely.”

Very Rev. Oladapo Daramola, Methodist Church, Nigeria,

We thank God for a successful election in 2019. Ordinarily we should expect consolidation in 2020. I see Nigeria progressing in the right direction, it is a year that Nigerians will have reasons to smile more. I believe 2020 is going to be a more stable year compared to 2019 and that will jump start other opportunities.

The masses should hold government more accountable this year, we should disregard those who engage in sponsored protest and rather hold those in government accountable. We are not holding leaders at the state and local government levels accountable. Because they are closer to us and spend money for the people, churches, mosques and traditional institutions, there is no demand for good governance and that is why the leaders take us for granted. I think we should build credible institutions that can build good governance. Nigerians should not compromise because of a plate of porridge but demand good governance at all levels. From the federal government, Nigerians want to see the manifestation of the work they claimed to have done.

We must see the manifestation of whatever good works they have claimed in 2020. At least they claimed that they tried as much as possible to reduce corruption and a lot of money have been borrowed and we believe if the money they borrowed is invested in infrastructural developments, it will reduce the deficit that we have.

We know we cannot see the fullness yet but we want to see the resemblance of something meaningful that will open our eyes to where we are heading. Also, I think the service chiefs should be rejigged, not because they have not done well, at least we can see the results and I think we are heading in the right direction. But to re-energies the system. Players are not substituted because they are not good while playing, sometimes it is for tactical reasons and let us have something new and fresh.

Rev Israel Kristilere, Senior Pastor, Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos.

This year 2020 is not just a year starting a decade but a year that determines what happens in another 10 years and if we are able to get this year right as a nation and individual, I can assure that the nine years of the decade will be easy. It is a year that we lay foundation for the decade which is very significant and everybody must know that. My charge to the leaders is that they should serve the masses in truth, in justice and with integrity. Whatever policy they are making, should be made based on truth, justice and integrity. Those three words are very crucial for them as they lead us. We, the masses need to follow with patience, be prayerful that whatever policies our leaders are putting in place should work positively and then be hopeful. Above all, I trust God that it’s going to be a new dawn for our country as we all work together.

Reverend Akpen Leva, Benue State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN

I’ll advise all Nigerians to be very patriotic this year. When they are patriotic they will have love for the nation and for one another. It is lack of patriotism that has left so many Nigerians in pains and sufferings even those occupying various offices are not patriotic in the discharge of their duties.

They embezzle funds that are meant to take care of the poor masses. If they are patriotic they will be diligent in their duties and make sure that what is meant for the masses goes to them. If we are patriotic we will be disciplined and will not be forced to do the right thing and the country will move forward

As for the government, let government fulfill her promises. Our roads have become death traps. When you buy a vehicle it will not last because government has failed in its duties to fix the roads throughout the federation. Let the government provide the citizenry basic amenities, roads, water and electricity. Once they do this the average Nigerian will be comfortable even a wheelbarrow pusher will live his life. Those into small enterprises will carry on with their business and people will be fully preoccupied with import things that keep them going.

And the result will be a drop in youth restiveness and anti social vices. So let the government fulfill its commitments to the people and if this is done the people will without pressure play their own roles as useful patriotic citizens and our country will be better for it.

Arch Bishop Fred Adoyi, Mount Zion of Fire Kingdom Ministries International

My advise to those in government to ensure that our country move forward is to rule through righteousness and fear of God. If this is done then God will be pleased in heaven and bless our land.

Secondly, the government should give attention to the provision of jobs or creation of enabling environment for our terming jobless youths in the country. The widows, orphans, Internally Displaced Persons and the helpless citizens should be given attention. Our jobless graduates should be empowered to engage in useful ventures because that is where we have problem of anti social vices and all sorts of issues that create problems in the society. As for the criticizes we must check hate speeches and pray for our leaders no matter what because every government is destined to be by God and all we need do is to follow diligently and pray for our leaders. If we must criticize we must do it to help the government grow and deliver on its promises. So it must be constructive and not destructive.

Reverend Father Moses Iorapuu, Director of Catholic Communications, Makurdi Dioceses

This year is symbolic because the past administrations had looked toward 2020 as a year that a lot of things will be achieved by the government. But unfortunately we have not achieved those dreams we had about 2020. What the administration needs to do now is to build their profile creditably. The political leaders including religious leaders should endeavour to be credible in what we do for the people. By so doing we will have legitimacy in the hearts and minds of the people. The people will believe in us.

But if we lack credibility as leaders we will lack legitimacy because we have reached a stage every Nigerian understands that we have just this country and no other. Onece we have credible leaders individuals will respect their leadership and the country will be better for it. As for the citizens they must do what is required of them to move the country forward which warrants that we must build that sense of solidarity with each other.

We must learn to participate in the process that makes our own society. We must do our work and be honest about what we are doing. Parents must not abandon their responsibilities to the children because the society starts from the homes. So once you have a citizenry that is responsible, the government will also be responsible, it is a two way traffic that we cannot avoid.

