2019/2020 Academic session: LASG directs schools to resume January 6th

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has directed students of both Public and Private Schools to return to school for the second term 2019/2020 Academic Session on Monday, January 6, 2020.

A statement issued on behalf of the state government by Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, through, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni clarified that students of Private Schools and Public Senior Secondary Schools will resume on Monday 6th January 2020 while all Public Primary School students are expected to return for classes on Monday 20th January 2020.

The release urged all students in boarding school to return to their hostels by Saturday 4th January 2020.

The Commissioner, therefore, urged Proprietors and School Administrators to ensure strict compliance with the State Government’s academic calendar/resumption dates and wished them a successful academic session even as it solicited their support in maintaining the high educational standards in the state.

