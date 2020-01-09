2,000 apply for Ekiti scholarship, as commissioner pledges fairness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

OVER 2,000 people have applied for the Ekiti State Government scholarship awards at various levels in tertiary institutions within and outside the country. This is just as the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola, has assured that the process of screening and selecting beneficiaries will be transparent, fair and based on merit.

He gave the assurance while inaugurating the committee set up by the state government to screen and verify the applicants in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

READ ALSO:

He provided a breakdown of the applicants, saying over 200 applied for PhD abroad, 439 applied for PhD in Nigeria, 519 applied for Master’s Degree in Nigeria, while 956 undergraduates applied in Nigeria universities for scholarship.

The Commissioner gave the committee seven days to complete the screening and verification; adding that the state government planned to disburse the money to successful beneficiaries in the shortest time possible. In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Scholarship Board, Dr. Bimpe Osundare, promised that the committee would meet the seven-day deadline.

She disclosed that N1.5 million would be given to those pursuing PhD overseas, while Masters overseas would get N500, 000, applicants having their PhD in Nigerian universities would get N750,000, while Masters in Nigerian universities would get N250,000. Beneficiaries in the undergraduate and HND category would get N60,000 as scholarship.

Kindly Share This Story: