19-year-old wife stabs husband to death in Katsina

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

A housewife identified as Rabi Usman has reportedly stabbed her husband, Shamsudeen Salisu to death in Katsina State.

Rabi, 19 years old and a resident of Dan Jaku Tasha village in Malumfashi Local government area of the state was said to have stabbed her husband to death in the wee hours of Monday.

The Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident to newsmen in the state.

SP Isah said the woman has been arrested and currently cooling her feet in the police custody.

According to him, “Today precisely 4 am in the morning, we got a report that a married woman, Rabi Usman, 19 years old in Dan Jaku Tasha village in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina killed her husband, Shamsudeen Salisu, 25-year-old.

“Neighbours heard the deceased husband screaming for help. On getting there, they met the door locked. They devise a means of getting in and found her with a knife stained with blood.

“They found him lying in the pool of his blood. They carried him and on their way to the hospital he died. They took him to Malumfashi General hospital (in Katsina) where the doctors confirmed him dead.

“We have arrested her and in our custody. We are investigating to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident,” SP Isah however said.

