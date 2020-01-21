17 perish in fatal motor accident in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 17 persons were reportedly said to have died in a fatal motor accident along Mai’addua – Shargalle road and Yardudu village in Mashi Local government area of Katsina state.

Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the sad incident said 14 others sustained degrees of injuries from the crash.

SP Isah said the incident involving a DAF trailer occurred when the head of the vehicle fully loaded with passengers and cows disengaged and fell into a bridge.

According to him, “On 19/01/2020 at about 21:40hrs, a fatal motor accident occurred along Mai’addua – Shargalle road exactly at Yardudu village, Mashi LGA of Katsina state involving a motor vehicle DAF trailer with registration No. XE 611 KTN driven by one Sale Hangay, m, aged 35yrs of Katsina.

“The accident occurred when the driver was coming from Mai’addu’a LGA of Katsina state heading to Lagos state with the said trailer fully loaded with cows and passengers.

“However, on reaching the scene of the accident the head of the trailer got disengaged from the carrier (body) and fell up under the bridge.

“Consequently, victims were evacuated to Primary Health Center, Mashi for treatment, where seventeen (17) passengers were confirmed dead by the attending physicians while fourteen (14) passengers admitted for various injuries received.

“The Commissioner of Police Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba is commiserating with the good people of Katsina state over the unfortunate incident and has already summoned a meeting with all the relevant stakeholders of the transport industry in Katsina state,” SP Isah however said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: