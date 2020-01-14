Kindly Share This Story:

…Speaker, 7 others join ruling party

…APC now 18 in number

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The lawmaker representing Emeka Ihedioha, Aboh Mbaise state constituency, Eddy Obinna, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state.

Vanguard captured the drama on Tuesday, which was announced at the floor of the House, by the Speaker, Chiji Collins of the PDP, who also decamped to the APC.

The other lawmakers who moved to APC, included Dominic Ezerioha, PDP to APC (Oru West), Chiagozie Nwaneri PDP to APC (Oru East), Onyemaechi Njoku, PDP to APC (Ihitte/Uboma), Kennedy Ibeh PDP to APC (Obowo), Uche Ogbuagu PDP to APC (Ikeduru), Dele Kanayo Onyemaechi PDP to APC (Owerri West).

Vanguard has been following this development after eight of the first set of lawmakers had decamped to APC, on the 21 January, 2020.

With these latest political happenings in the state Assembly, the number of the APC, lawmakers have risen to 18 in number.

However, a told Vanguard that more lawmakers will defect as some of them could not conclude on their consultations within the week but by Thursday this week the adjoined date for sitting that more lawmakers would have made up their minds.

A lawmaker who did not want his name mentioned said that, “The joining of APC, is for the House of Assembly and the executive arm of the government to be on one page in order to make laws for Imo people.

“Remember, when Emeka Ihedioha, was on the seat as a governor, all of us from another party, more than 12 of us dumped the party that elected us and joined the PDP, to move the state forward.

“So it is not a new thing to be a member of APC, all we are doing is for the betterment of Imo people.”

