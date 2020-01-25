1,292 students gets speaker’s N8.2m scholarship in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 1,292 students have benefited from N8.2 million worth scholarship disbursed by the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Musa Maigari.

Maigari who distributed the scholarships to the students in his constituents, Zango Constituency, at the weekend said the gesture was borne out of a desire to support the students to attain their educational pursuits.

He urged the students to rededicate themselves to their studies in order to excel in their academics.

The Speaker further assured of his continuous support to people of his constituents for the development and advancement of the area and the state in general.

Similarly, the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said the gesture was a welcome development towards educational support of the students.

Masari commended the speaker’s effort and called on all others to emulate the gesture.

The Governor said government had made education its priority, and for years, has gotten huge shares in the state budget and the manifestation were witnessed in the excellent performance in final year students’ in the state.

Breakdown of the scholarship shows that thirteen master’s degree students were supported with N15,000 each, 317 undergraduates got N10,000 each, 2 HND received N7,000 each, 792 NCE, 13 ND and 113 OND as well as 42 health-related courses students got N5,000 each.

VANGUARD

