12-year-old girl sent on errand in Ondo killed by lorry

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A 12-year-old girl, Anu Oguneso sent on an errand was killed while trying to cross the road by a lorry along a market road in Okitipupa council area of Ondo state.

The pedestrian accident reportedly occurred at about 3:20pm on Wednesday.

Vanguard was told by eyewitness account that the view of the deceased was blocked by some vehicles parked along the busy road.

The source said she crossed the road without seeing the oncoming lorry which crushed her to death.

Driver of the lorry reportedly fled the scene and headed straight to the police station in the town to report himself.

Efforts by sympathisers and other passersby to rush her to the hospital was futile as she reportedly gave up the ghost immediately she was knocked down by the lorry.

Her remains had been deposited at the state hospital morgue in Okitipupa.

Police image-maker, Femi Joseph said that the driver of the lorry Akinwale Olawale was in police custody.

Joseph added that the tipper lorry was conveying sand from Okitipupa to Ode Ayeka when the unfortunate accident occurred.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: