12 died, 26 injured in fatal motor accident in Kano

By Bashir Bello

About 12 persons including children were on Wednesday confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident along Wudil – Maiduguri road in Gaya local government area of Kano State.

It was also gathered that 26 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kano State, Kabiru Daura confirmed the incident to newsmen in the state.

Daura said the accident which involved a Golf-3 & Haice (Hummer) occurred at about 11 am on Wednesday and as a result of over speeding.

According to him, “the accident happened at about 11:20hrs on Wednesday along Wudil – Maiduguri road in Gaya Local government area of Kano State.

“The accident involved two commercial vehicles, Golf-3 (Volkswagen) & Toyota Hiace (Hummer) with registration number BBR 690 AA & KTG 467 YG respectively. The cause of the accident which involves the car and bus was Speed violation.

“A total of 38 persons (19 Male Adults, 05 Female Adults, 09 Male Children & 05 Female Children) were involved in the accident. 12 out of which 8 were Male Adults, 1 Female Adult and 03 Male Children died. Others numbering 26 (11 Male Adults, 4 Female Adults, 6 Male Children and 3 Female Children sustained injuries,” Daura said.

The FRSC spokesperson, however, said both the injured and dead victims were taken to Gaya General hospital for treatment and deposited in the morgue.

