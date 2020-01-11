11 opposition parties adopt PDP for Enugu LG election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- NO less than eleven political parties have adopted to support the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the February 29 local government council elections in the state.

The opposition parties said their reason for the adoption of the ruling party in the state was because of the long-existing understanding between them and the PDP

The opposition Parties under the aegis of Alliance Parties for Democratic Dividend include the Labour Party, Young Democratic Party, Fresh Democratic Party, Advanced Democratic Party, Legacy Party of Nigeria, among others.

Coordinator of the Alliance parties and State chairman of Labour Party, Dr Gerald Abonyi said the decision was a congregated directive from the affected political parties.

Abonyi made the disclosure when the alliance of parties met with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu, yesterday.

Abonyi said: “All the parties present here having conducted their primaries so far, the Alliance Parties for Good Governance and Democratic Dividend has decided to adopted all candidates so far presented by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for elections into the local government council.

“This adoption is unconditional and without any inhibition and encumbrances as we are completely satisfied and justified in the criteria that was adopted by your party in the exercise.”

He further disclosed that the alliance parties have constituted two mobile committees to give impetus to their actions in monitoring the council election and file necessary reports their vairous political parties.

The parties lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for ceaseless payment of salaries with additional 13th month salary; roads construction in the state among other achievements of the Governor.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: