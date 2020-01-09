100 Days: UNICAL 8th PGSG Executive reels out achievement, impact

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The 8th Executive of the Post Graduate Students Government, PGSG, of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, Cross River State, Thursday, reeled out achievement and impact of its 100 days in office.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, PGSG, Comrade Odey Ferdinand, which the 8th Executive marked its 100 days in office on Thursday, the 9th of January, 2020, after the President, Comrade Ofem Usani Joseph, and other Executive members were elected into office according to the union’s constitution on May 9, 2019, for the 2018/2019 academic session term in office.

According to Ferdinand some of the achievements by the 8th Executive include the inauguration of the first-ever judicial arm of the government; massive rehabilitation work in hostels; successful engagement with University’s management bothering on academic welfare of the postgraduate students; strategic familiarization meetings with notable alumni of the University, among others.

“The 8th Post Graduate Students Government, PGSG, of the University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State, a students’ union government, initiated to maximize and ensure timely and adequate delivery of the welfare needs of graduate students of the prestigious University of Calabar marks 100 days in office today.

“The milestone of this historical event could not have been possible and better measured without the many achievements recorded, and off course, some pocket of challenges encountered on the journey so far.

“Appointment and inauguration of the first-ever Judicial arm of the Post Graduate Students’ Government, University of Calabar; Rehabilitation of the badly damaged drainages across the four blocks in the male hostel; Fixing of shower system in all bathrooms and correction of plumbing issues across the four blocks.

“Repainting of the four massive blocks in the male hostel; Lightening of the entire hostel that has given the male hostel a beauty to behold at night; Provision of water tap heads in the newly commissioned Nkechi Nwaogu’s Female Post Graduate Hostel.

“Replacement with a new ‘switch over’ electrical system in the female hostel; Furnishing of four executive rooms with quality beddings, curtains, chairs, and tables; Provision of 24 hours Wi-Fi in the Ali Monguno Republic – the Male Post Graduate Hostel”, the statement reads in part.

According to them in the area of engagements, they were able to have a successful meeting with the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, who also doubles as a member of the union by virtue of his current pursuit of a postgraduate degree in law at the University of Calabar.

“We have discussed extensively on a possible collaboration with his (Ayade) government on projects that will enhance robust academic experience among postgraduate students especially in key areas of the economy, namely, agriculture, environmental sciences, and ICT, respectively.

“The leadership have also had a successful familiarization meeting with the office of the Sector Commander, Road Safety Commission, Calabar, where the PG students have been charged to embark on a research which should the aim to better the services of the commission going forward, an organizing of two consecutive ‘social nites’ and carol as a part fulfillment of campaign promises.

“Currently on top of a 90 per cent concluded negotiations and planning with the with the new graduate school management on refurbishing and equipping of graduate school resource room with modern state of the art facilities that will create a conducive environment for the higher degree students and maximize support for students’ research.”

The Union also scored the performance of its President, Comrade Ofem Usani Joseph who is a final year Ph.D. student of Measurement and Evaluation, Education, high based on his efforts to address pending and pressing issues that were inimical to the welfare of postgraduate students.

“These he had displayed by his wit and leadership sagacity epitomized in his strategy of wide consultations with relevant offices within the University, notable alumni, and private entities alike. His swift efforts have culminated in groundbreaking achievements within the last 100 days”, the statement added.

However, according to the President, Comrade Joseph, within the period under review, there were challenges including lack of funds.

“So far, while other challenges may be too inconsequential to consider, lack of funds had been the major setback besetting the aspirations of my leadership. However, as an ardent optimist, we hope to continue to explore to the fullest, our intellectual capacity to generate intellectual monies to execute all our campaign promises and more”, he said.

The President also extolled the postgraduate students, especially passionate supporters of his administration based on their love and support for him and that has led to achievements recorded within 100 days.

The PGSG boss in his closing remarks while delivering a public lecture titled, ‘The Tribunal System and Good governance in Nigeria -A Critical Analysis’, said the ceremony was homecoming and was first of its kind where past and present postgraduate students of the University of Calabar came together.

He also recognized the ‘Women Leadership Programme’, as specifically giving honour to women who have distinguished themselves in key sectors of the economy and by extension the world.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President on a social project, Comrade Ogar Freeman, commended the 8th Executive led by Joseph for commitment to promises and yearnings of the graduate students which has “redeemed the once battered image of the union.”

“This is the first time that the union has seen a true representation of its core essence.

“Students should never to relent in their unapologetic defence of the true purpose of the union which the 8th Executive clearly represents”, Freeman said.

Also, other members of the Union expressed appreciation and pledged support for the success of the 8th Executive, which they unanimously acclaimed “the best” they have seen so far.

