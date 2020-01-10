10, 014 police officers have been promoted since 2019 – Adamu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Wednesday at least 10,114 police personnel had been promoted since he took over as the force helmsman in January 2019.

Adamu disclosed this in Abuja during the decoration of newly promoted Commissioners of Police.

He said the total included 7,127 Inspectors promoted to Assistant Superintendents (ASPs), 1,375 ASPs to Deputy Superintendents (DSPs) and 498 DSPs to Superintendents.

Adamu said the figure also included 566 Superintendents of Police (SPs) promoted to Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), 150 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 273 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 75 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to Commissioners of Police (CPs).

He said 35 commissioners were promoted to Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) while 14 Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) were promoted to Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs).

Adamu said 40 Commissioners of Police being decorated were among the 75 promoted from the rank of Deputy Commissioner.

The IGP said the promotions were guided by the principles of seniority and merit with records of discipline and valuable experience.

He said the human assets of any organisation, particularly, at the strategic management level was fundamental to the attainment of the goal and mandate of the organisation.

He said this is why it is often said that no organisation can advance beyond the competence and dedication of its strategic leaders.

He said no organisational goals and plans could be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process. (NAN)

