1 killed, 1 injured after gunman opens fire in Russian court

A suspect armed with a rifle opened fire in a Russian courthouse killing one man and injuring a woman.

The attack according to report occurred early morning on Thursday. A male court officer suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach in the attack and died in an ambulance en route to the hospital.

The prosecutor’s office in Kemerovo Region, where the magistrates’ court is located, has launched a probe into the attempted murder.

There has been conflicting information about the identity of the attacker.

There were unconfirmed reports that the assailant might have been an aggrieved defendant who left the courtroom mid-hearing, only to return with a firearm that he allegedly kept in his vehicle.

As the man re-entered the building, armed with a deadly weapon, a court officer attempted to stop him but was shot dead in the process, a law enforcement source told TASS.

The shooter then moved to the courtroom, where he fired at another person, the source told the Agency.

However, another source reportedly revealed that knowledge of the investigation told Interfax news agency that the shooter was, in fact, a victim in a criminal case.

“It has been preliminarily established that the gunman was a victim in a criminal case that was being heard by the court. The injured woman is a witness,” the source said.

