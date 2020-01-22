$1.1bn Malabu Scam: Lack of service of charge stalls Adoke’s arraignment

Kindly Share This Story:

……as court shifts trial to Thursday

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Planned arraignment of the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, on corruption charges, was stalled on Wednesday due to failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to serve copies of the charge on the defendants.

Adoke, who served as AGF under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was to be arraigned on a 42-count charge, following alleged role he played in the $1.1billion Malabu Oil bloc fraud.

Other defendants in the charge marked FCT/CR/151/2020, are Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.

However, when the case was called up, EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Bala Sanga, told the court that the prosecution was unable to serve all the defendants with the charge.

He told the court that the 2nd defendant, Abubakar was on the run and was arrested about 15 minutes before the proceeding commenced.

Justice Idris Kutigi subsequently shifted arraignment of the defendants to Thursday.

Vanguard Nigeria News

