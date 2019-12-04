Zzapo smartphone debuts in Nigeria with 5G feature

By Juliet Umeh

Smartphone manufacturer, Zzapo Mobile weekend, launched a 5G support smartphone, Zzapo, into the Nigerian market.

The company said the launch of Zzapo phone will give Nigerians the opportunity to own a standard smartpone judging by its affordable price.

It revealed that after strong research, it discovered that there is great demand for a smartphone in the African continent but most of the phones available were very expensive and that has resulted to low penetration of smartphone in the market.

Speaking at the launch, 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate who is a Tech expert, Jackye Madu, said the functionalities of the Zzapo are top notch.

Madu said: “The processor allows up to 5G network. That means, it supports 5G network and Zzapo phone is the first mobile in the world to have a 720degree camera that can click a picture 360 degree vertical and horizontal Panoramic high definition image at the same time.

“Zzapo mobile comes in two variants 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory and the second one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. But in the promotion period which is one week, only 4GB mobile will be available in Black colour.”

She explained, “During the one-week promo which started December 2, Nigerians can get the 4GB Zzapo phone at a ridiculous amount of N7, 999.

“The discount on the phone was possible only because it is direct from factory to customer; there were no middlemen or expenses on marketing and advertising so far.

“The phone will be available on its online platform and at the Ikeja Computer Village market as well. Also, the delivery of the phone will start on December 18. The company has set up service centre in Lagos and will open centers across Nigeria.”

According to the company, Zzapo offers a wide array of mobile accessories which can enhance the beauty of phone like Bluetooth Earbuds, Power bank, Mobile Cover among others.

Zzapo mobile is part of the Zzapo Ltd founded by a technology expert, Mr. Rakesh Upadhyay in 2012.

Vanguard