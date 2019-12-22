Yuletide: Politician distributes wrappers, food items to widows in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Jacob Agegana-Kudu, a politician, has distributed wrappers and food items to about 150 widows of Ogba community of the state to enable them celebrate Christmas and New Year with joy.

Agegana-Kudu was the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Nasarawa Eggon East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in the 2019 general election.

Ajegana-Kudu made the distribution on Sunday at Ogba, Akun Development Area of the state.

He said the gesture was to improve on the lives of the beneficiaries during and after the Christmas and New Year celebration.

He however urged the widows to remain focus and be committed to their daily activities in the interest of their families and for societal development.

The politician also enjoined the widows to take the death of their loved ones as an act of God while urging them to give topmost priority to the education of their children.

“Today’s distribution is meant to put smiles on the faces of these widows to enable them celebrate Christmas and New Year with joy.

“This gesture is under my Youths and Women Empowerment Scheme which is geared towards improving on the standard of living and welfare of the widows.

“In the previous years, I have empowered a lot of women and youths with soft loans to enable them engage in business for self reliance.

“I have also empowered many youths with motorcycles, vehicles, Keke Napep, sewing machines, students with school fees and many others with different challenges.

“This is done in order to change their lives positively and for the betterment of the society,” he said.

Besides, Ajegana-Kudu urged the beneficiaries to always remain peaceful and engage in meaningful ventures in their interest and for the overall development of the country.

“My advice to the beneficiaries of my empowerment scheme is that they should make the best use of their opportunities and live up to expectation so that everybody will be proud of them,” he added.

Ajegana-Kudu used the forum to congratulate and wish Christians and other Nigerians a peaceful yuletide.

He also advised Nigerians to embrace farming in order to boost the nation’s food security, self reliance and to contribute their quota to national development.

The philanthropist assured of his continued determination to key into peoples oriented programmes that would improve on the lives of the less privileged in the society.

Also speaking, Messrs Ibrahim Musa and Mike Anzaku, Gov. Abdullahi Sule Personal Assistant (PA) on Special Duties, and Chairman, Eggon Cultural Development Association (ECDA), Ogba Chapter, respectively, commended Ajegana-Kudu for putting smiles on the faces of the women and urged God to reward him abundantly.

Responding on behalf of the widows, Madam Elizabeth Angbaki, appreciated the gesture and urged other politicians and well meaning Nigerians to emulate him.

