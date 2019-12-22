Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday warned against the use of low explosives (fireworks) during the yuletide.

Egbetokun said in a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, that any person caught disobeying the order would be prosecuted.

The police commissioner assured that adequate security measures had been put in place to guarantee hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

He said: “In a bid to make the celebrations crime-free, the command has deployed 3, 000 personnel to forestall any breakdown of law and order before, during and after the yuletide period.”

He urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation.

He also advised youth corps members posted to the state to always shun the temptation of embarking on “unnecessary and unauthorised’’ journey, especially during the yuletide.

The commissioner said the command was collaborating with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) authorities in the state to ensure maximum safety of corps members. (NAN).

Vanguard

