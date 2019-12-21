Yuletide: Police deploy 1,567 personnel to check security breach in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Police Command said on Saturday it had deployed 1,567 personnel on a special operation to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New year celebrations in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Ramhan Nansel, told journalists in Lafia that the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, ordered the deployment to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the Yuletide.

Nansel said special patrol would be intensified along major highways across the state, especially roads linking big towns and neighbouring states.

He said policemen were also deployed to worship and recreational centres across the state to forestall security breach.

The command spokesman reminded residents that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks was still in force, and advised sellers of the prohibited item to desist from doing such.

Nansel urged parents to caution their wards to desist from using fireworks, saying “anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.”

He urged the public to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and strangers in their neighbourhood to security agencies for prompt action. (NAN)

