Yuletide: Phyno, Olamide, Perruzi, others to storm Ojoto Fest 2020

By Victor Arjiromanus

Musical maestros; Phyno, Olamide, Humblesmith, Illbliss, Waje, Zoro, Ruffcoin, Fireboy, Perruzi, Skibi, with a pack of others, and A-list comedians; Funnybone, Whalemouth, Kennyblack, Ushbebe among others have been listed to headline the Ojoto Festival on 2nd, January 2020 at Idemili south local government area of Anambra State.

The official DJ, Neptune, Up and coming artists would be given the chance to showcase their talents and share the stage with big artists.

Giving notice of the forthcoming event at a press briefing, the major organiser, Ojoto Fest, and Group CEO Nedcomoaks, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo said the event which is an upgrade of the first, held earlier this year, has other sponsors now and promises nothing short of the best.

ALSO READ:

He said; ‘this is to intimate the public of the forthcoming festival, which is a sequel of the one we held on the 2nd of January 2019, where we had over ten thousand people in attendance, and a line of big entertainers, but, this year, it will be bigger and better as we expect double of the number of attendants of last year that would be attracted by the line of big performers we have for this season.

“Most importantly, I sit on the board of a company called Nedcom oaks group, so am able to shout because Nedcom oaks deems it necessary to fund the Ojoto festival, and as far as I am concerned, this company is doing very well and by the grace of God, Ojoto festival has come to stay and hopefully it will be bigger and better.

“Last year, we had so little support coming up from anywhere apart from Remi Martins, but this year, the Oak Crest Atlantic Record is saying move forward, we are with you all the way, while Remi Martins, Nigerian Breweries, Wazobia FM, among others have promised their support. And as the festival begins to evolve, I am sure that other organisations would want to key in, because it will also create the opportunity for brand visibility.”

The entertainment fest is slated to hold at the Ojoto Boys Secondary School along Oba Nnewi Old Road.

Vanguard