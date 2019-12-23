Kindly Share This Story:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo graciously wish Ndigbo, Nigerians in general and Christians all over the world a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year (2020) in advance.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Dimm Uche Okwukwu, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said, “We are conscious of the import of Christmas in the Christian Calendar and we sincerely urge our people to embrace the fundamentals of peace, love and unity as same immortalizes the ideals for which our Lord Jesus came for more than 2000 years ago.

We urge Ndigbo to pray for the peace and development of the nation and, all those in power, particularly President Mohammadu Buhari, who is a great friend and ally of Ndigbo in our quest for justice, equity and fairness.

We look forward to a better accommodation of Ndigbo in the scheme of things by the Federal Government as the President embarks on the onerous task of appointing chairmen and members of the various boards, parastatals, agencies and institutions through which government expresses itself and execute its programmes and actions.”

