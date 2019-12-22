Yuletide: NSCDC urges Enugu residents to be security conscious

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has urged residents of Enugu State to be security conscious and cooperate with security agencies this Yuletide.

The Corps’ Commandant in the state, Mr Everestus Obiyo, gave the advice while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Obiyo advised them not to hesitate to give prompt information concerning suspicious movement, assemblage, object and persons lurking around their neighbourhood, “whose mission or intentions are not clear’’.

According to him, security is everybody’s business and one way to enhance the work of security agencies is through timely information.

“For this Yuletide, we sincerely require the cooperation of the residents to effectively nip crime in the bud even before they happen.

“If you see or sense anything wrong or about to go wrong; you have to inform your local authorities or any law enforcement personnel close to you.

“Crimes usually happen in communities and neighbourhoods; and those perpetrating these crimes also live among the people in the neighbourhoods.

“Our offices are opened at the state headquarters, local government headquarters, strategic locations and places as well as our personnel for anyone to approach and give useful security information.

“I am assuring the residents that any security information given will be treated with dispatch and confidentiality it deserves to ensure that the informant is well-protected,’’ he said.

The commandant said that the Corps would be working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure that the state remained safe for residents and visitors coming to spend the Christmas.

NAN recalls that the NSCDC had deployed over 2,500 personnel to strategic locations, public buildings and infrastructure to ensure security and safety in the state this Yuletide.

The NSCDC Special Yuletide Operation had 1,500 armed personnel and 1,000 unarmed and plain-cloth officers and men participating in the exercise that had been designed to last from Dec. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020.

