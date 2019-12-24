Yuletide: NEMA sensitises motorists on disaster management

Kindly Share This Story:

The North-Central Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has sensitised motorists on disaster management on highways during the Yuletide

Speaking at the event held in Mararaban Jama’a, near Jos, on Tuesday, the Acting Zonal Coordinator of the agency in the zone, Mr Eugene Nyelong, said that the exercise was organised in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Also read:

According to Nyelong, Christmas season is mostly characterised by high vehicular movements, which often leads to crashes on highways, hence the need for the training.

He said that the sensitisation would mitigate the high rate of deaths mostly recorded on highways as a result of road crashes.

“It is common knowledge that road traffic crashes in recent times have taken a serious dimension as evident in the number of avoidable deaths and other related emergencies.

“The frequency and magnitude, especially as it affects this zone, is mostly associated with the so-called ember months.

“This is why NEMA embarked on the sensitisation to enable critical stakeholders to respond to all forms of disasters on the roads and other places when they occur,” he said.

Nyelong said that the exercise would further improve the capacity of the motorists and other stakeholders, as well as widen the scope of disaster response in Nigeria.

He called on drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations, and desist from being reckless on the highway.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: