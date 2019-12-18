Yuletide: Mobile court will be used to check recklessness — FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the Corps would use Mobile Courts across Akwa Ibom Command to check recklessness on the road during the festive season.

The Akwa Ibom Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Sunday Ogenekaro, said this during the flagged off of the “ember” month sensitation campaign in Uyo on Tuesday.

Ogenekaro said that the Akwa Ibom Chief Judge, Justice Godwin Abraham, had appointed Magistrates to hear cases brought before the various mobile courts which would be set up in various place across.

Mr Ogenekaro explained that the courts are to check violation of traffic laws by motorists during the festive season.

The Sector Commander cautions motorist against disobeying traffic laws, stressing that his command would continue to enforce the use of speed limiting device by fleet operators.

He urged pedestrians to also obey traffic laws and stay away from ingesting drugs and alcohol while using the roads.

Ogenekaro advised pedestrians to make use of the footbridges provided for them by the government to avoid accidents.

The Sector Commander used the medium to warned traders trading or displaying their wears on the road to desist from such practices.

“In an eventuality where the breaks of a car plying such a road fails it may lead to a fatal accident at such spots,” Ogenekaro said.

He said that the corps was in constant touch with the government by pointing out failed portions on roads that needed quick attention during this festive period.

The sector commander said that the corps would continue to sensitise motorists and other road users on the need to act with caution and drive safely during and after the festive season.

The sector commander urged motorists to pay premium attention to their lives, stressing that life is not a motor part that could be replaced easily.

He appealed to drivers to plan their journey and begin on time to avoid rush, which could lead to road crash. (NAN)

